DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Trading Up 6.2%

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s share price was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 1,386,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,885,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $7,246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,295,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 129,898 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 194.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

