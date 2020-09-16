Demars Financial Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 1.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.75. 1,837,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $206.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,102 shares of company stock worth $17,502,742. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

