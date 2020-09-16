Demars Financial Group LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLTR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,398. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.

