Demars Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,960,403,000 after buying an additional 931,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after buying an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,562,000 after buying an additional 424,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $596,586,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,551. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.07 and its 200-day moving average is $185.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

