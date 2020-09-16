Demars Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for 2.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 27,333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 96,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. 200,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,930. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75.

