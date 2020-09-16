Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 5,339 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,007,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,661,000 after buying an additional 1,118,805 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 747,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,198,000 after buying an additional 36,421 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 728,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,263,000 after buying an additional 27,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 702,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,981,000 after buying an additional 242,238 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,362,000 after buying an additional 254,021 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.74. 111,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,208. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24.

