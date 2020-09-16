Demars Financial Group LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Cerner comprises 1.6% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.48.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

