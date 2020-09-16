Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading Up 5.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was up 5.7% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 7,838,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 9,699,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.