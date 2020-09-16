DEX (DEX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.15 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. In the last week, DEX has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00045545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00251006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00097206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.01483241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000240 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00187922 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.