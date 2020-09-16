Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Up 7.9%

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $32.91. 3,564,063 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,434,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

