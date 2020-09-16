Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.29. 510,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 670,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

DRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. Research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $115,670.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $695,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,738. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $856,291 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 622,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 120,396 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

