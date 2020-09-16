DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,606 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $34,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.41.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $143,380.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,109,825 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.53. The company had a trading volume of 75,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.41 and a 200-day moving average of $143.00. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. On average, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

