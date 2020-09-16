Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 6.1%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $43.56. 800,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 712,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.61.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,343.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,519 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.