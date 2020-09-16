Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stake Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,581,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,094,851 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Dominion Energy worth $453,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 37,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,338,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 261,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,574,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,805,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,137. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

