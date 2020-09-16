Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading Down 5.8%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) traded down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.48. 762,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 332,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $954.56 million, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at $13,983,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 196.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 252,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 24.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after buying an additional 94,690 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at about $2,649,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

