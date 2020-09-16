eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,165 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 1.0% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.82% of eBay worth $302,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.78. 7,747,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,103,814. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.