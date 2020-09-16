Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.61

Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ECK traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68.50 ($0.90). 171,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.69. Eckoh has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25.

Get Eckoh alerts:

Eckoh Company Profile

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, hosted and visual interactive voice response, natural language speech recognition, and identification and verification; and Web chat, instant callback, social media agent, co-browsing, smart SMS, and external knowledge base.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.