Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.61

Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:ECK traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68.50 ($0.90). 171,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.69. Eckoh has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25.
Eckoh Company Profile
Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.