Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Trading 7.7% Higher

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.56. 155,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 745,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Edesa Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 96.39% and a negative net margin of 717.73%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edesa Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.