Edge (DADI) Price Hits $0.0278

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Edge has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $263.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge token can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Ethfinex, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043506 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.16 or 0.04331124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009125 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00058141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034974 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, FCoin, OKEx, Ethfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

