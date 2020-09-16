Edward W. Stack Sells 45,013 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Stock

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) CEO Edward W. Stack sold 45,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $2,602,201.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward W. Stack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Edward W. Stack sold 40,761 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $2,357,616.24.

On Thursday, September 10th, Edward W. Stack sold 59,299 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $3,412,657.45.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00.

Shares of DKS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,291. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

