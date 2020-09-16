Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.53. 234,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 409,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.23.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.38 million. Analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 346,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

