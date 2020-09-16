Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $140,743,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,538.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,157,000 after buying an additional 1,209,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,932,000 after buying an additional 787,617 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,771,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,866.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after acquiring an additional 482,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock remained flat at $$93.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,443. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.