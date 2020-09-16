Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 255,262 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 255,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund makes up approximately 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,938. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0711 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

