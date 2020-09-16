Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,474 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.25.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.85. 3,048,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $339.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.90 and a 200-day moving average of $293.68. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

