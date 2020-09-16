Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 670,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,590. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06.

