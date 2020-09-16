Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 670,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,590. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.