Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 52,567 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 560,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

