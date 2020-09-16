Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 56,028 The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,666,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,980,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,409,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after acquiring an additional 302,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,498,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. TD Securities downgraded The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

CG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.48.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Glenn A. Youngkin sold 13,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $385,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,172,695 shares in the company, valued at $227,200,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,963,682 shares of company stock worth $259,312,261 over the last three months.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

