Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Twilio by 29.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Twilio by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 69.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 175.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $39,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.59.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.74. 1,701,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.29. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $288.81. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.79, for a total value of $7,447,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,410 shares of company stock valued at $62,424,370 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

