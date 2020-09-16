Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.93 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.97. 234,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,177. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $180.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.