Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.69 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.16. The company had a trading volume of 855,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,159. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average of $194.28.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

