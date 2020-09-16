Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $890,000 in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.73. 859,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.