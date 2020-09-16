Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY stock traded down $7.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.92. The company had a trading volume of 420,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,815. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.79. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.79.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

