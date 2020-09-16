Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,791,000 after buying an additional 6,255,064 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,758,000 after buying an additional 356,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after buying an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,920,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.04. 452,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

