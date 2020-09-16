Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 495,130 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $55.01. 3,456,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,039. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99.

