Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd makes up about 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the first quarter worth $3,496,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 42.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 89.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. 273,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,191. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

