Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 29,613,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,321,855. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $74.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

