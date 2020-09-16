Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter worth about $449,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,093. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

