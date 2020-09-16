Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,716,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,843,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.05. The company had a trading volume of 64,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,727. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $225.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.