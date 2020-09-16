Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $$50.57 during trading on Wednesday. 436,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,754. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

