Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $10.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $569.15. The stock had a trading volume of 783,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $604.38 and its 200-day moving average is $567.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total transaction of $64,193.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,384,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 33,460 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.94, for a total value of $20,174,372.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,479,268.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,328 shares of company stock valued at $99,804,711. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.