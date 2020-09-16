Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $163.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,610,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,174,421. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $134.45 and a one year high of $179.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average is $164.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

