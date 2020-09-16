Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Netflix by 181.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,967 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $12.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $483.86. 4,396,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740,460. The firm has a market cap of $213.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.80.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

