Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,120 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,035.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,893,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,423,000 after buying an additional 17,229,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,032,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,892,000 after buying an additional 3,101,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,575,000 after buying an additional 1,319,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,680,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,067,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,278,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,706,000 after buying an additional 435,551 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 759,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.