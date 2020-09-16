Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,658. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.