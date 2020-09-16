Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $961,000 Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in PPL by 27.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,625,000 after buying an additional 4,551,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PPL by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after buying an additional 2,631,997 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,349,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,381,000 after buying an additional 2,090,715 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PPL by 101.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,089,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,892,000 after buying an additional 2,061,548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PPL by 92.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,569,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after buying an additional 1,237,539 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. 6,311,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,499. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

