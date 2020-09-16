Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $41,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. HSBC cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 289,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.37. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.0126 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. National Grid’s payout ratio is 113.03%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

