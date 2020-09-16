Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,406 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $19.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $500.58. 13,909,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,161,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.86 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.55, for a total value of $8,479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,043,837.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.