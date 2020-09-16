Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $5.11 on Wednesday, hitting $180.91. 8,170,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,787,126. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45. The stock has a market cap of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day moving average of $150.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,409 shares of company stock valued at $17,582,995. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

