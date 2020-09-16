Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.88. 1,823,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,015. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $441.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.21.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total transaction of $8,067,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,056,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

