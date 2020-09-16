Enero Group Ltd (ASX:EGG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04

Enero Group Ltd (ASX:EGG) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from Enero Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.31.

Enero Group Company Profile

Enero Group Limited provides integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. Its services include strategy, market research and insights, advertising, digital, public relations, communications planning, graphic design, events management, direct marketing, and corporate communications.

